RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $39 million-$41 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $39.60 million.

Shares of RADCOM stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $10.07. The stock had a trading volume of 18,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,061. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.93. RADCOM has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $12.65. The company has a market cap of $140.29 million, a P/E ratio of -53.00 and a beta of 1.07.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. RADCOM had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a negative return on equity of 3.95%. On average, research analysts forecast that RADCOM will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of RADCOM in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RADCOM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RADCOM stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) by 2,032.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,265 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in RADCOM were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 22.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RADCOM

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). The company provides RADCOM ACE comprise RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, fully virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

