New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Major Shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc Sells 242,671 Shares

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) major shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 242,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total value of $10,417,866.03. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NFE stock traded down $1.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.10. The company had a trading volume of 278,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,607. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 1.64. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a one year low of $11.48 and a one year high of $65.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.12.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.26). New Fortress Energy had a negative net margin of 40.46% and a negative return on equity of 28.02%. The company had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.44 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is -72.73%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFE. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in New Fortress Energy by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in New Fortress Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the first quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. 41.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on NFE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of New Fortress Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. New Fortress Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.85.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company, provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

