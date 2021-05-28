DEX (DEX) Trading Down 29.9% Over Last Week

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded down 14.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 28th. In the last seven days, DEX has traded down 29.9% against the US dollar. One DEX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0176 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DEX has a total market cap of $3.37 million and approximately $296,335.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00080026 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005102 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002754 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00019060 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $330.29 or 0.00909589 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,351.71 or 0.09230345 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.14 or 0.00091259 BTC.

DEX Profile

DEX is a coin. DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 coins and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 coins. The official website for DEX is www.coinbit.co.kr . DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEX is a mining exchange token made by Coinbit, a token designed to overcome the problems of existing mining exchange tokens and to raise the sustainability and return profits to users. “

Buying and Selling DEX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

