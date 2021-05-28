Beer Money Hits Market Cap of $152,505.68 (BEER)

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. One Beer Money coin can currently be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Beer Money has a total market cap of $152,505.68 and $23,782.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Beer Money has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.84 or 0.00079199 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005056 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002746 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00018947 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $329.23 or 0.00904141 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,343.86 or 0.09182931 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.25 or 0.00091304 BTC.

Beer Money Coin Profile

Beer Money (CRYPTO:BEER) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 399,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,000,000 coins. Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beer Money’s official website is beer-money.io . The official message board for Beer Money is www.medium.com/@beermoney

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

Beer Money Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beer Money should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beer Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

