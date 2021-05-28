Mirrored Netflix Market Cap Tops $28.55 Million (mNFLX)

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. Mirrored Netflix has a market capitalization of $28.55 million and $99,727.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Netflix coin can currently be purchased for $511.77 or 0.01405423 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mirrored Netflix has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002747 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00060346 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $117.37 or 0.00322327 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.08 or 0.00186954 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004115 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.85 or 0.00809730 BTC.

Mirrored Netflix Profile

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 55,779 coins. The official website for Mirrored Netflix is mirror.finance . Mirrored Netflix’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored Netflix is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Netflix

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Netflix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Netflix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

