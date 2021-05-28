B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.05 billion-$2.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.06 billion.

Shares of BGS stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.60. 1,067,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,726,028. B&G Foods has a 12 month low of $20.63 and a 12 month high of $47.84. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 3.51.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that B&G Foods will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is currently 84.07%.

BGS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of B&G Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.50.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.