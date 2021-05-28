Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Short Interest Update

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 233,400 shares, an increase of 253.6% from the April 29th total of 66,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 409,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 11.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

UUU traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,401. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Universal Security Instruments has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $19.88. The company has a market capitalization of $14.11 million, a PE ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Security Instruments by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Security Instruments during the first quarter worth $148,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Security Instruments during the first quarter worth $144,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Security Instruments during the first quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Security Instruments during the first quarter worth $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.18% of the company’s stock.

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, designs, markets, and distributes safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices.

