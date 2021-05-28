Short Interest in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Grows By 263.2%

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 52,300 shares, an increase of 263.2% from the April 29th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 176,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDV. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $5,300,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 189.1% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 294,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,052,000 after buying an additional 192,500 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 641.4% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 173,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,722,000 after buying an additional 150,065 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 1,186.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 101,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,500,000 after buying an additional 93,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 41.0% in the first quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 235,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,633,000 after buying an additional 68,370 shares in the last quarter.

Get The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GDV remained flat at $$26.13 during midday trading on Friday. 159,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,986. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.02. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $17.12 and a 52-week high of $26.71.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.