Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IRR) Short Interest Update

Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IRR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 245.8% from the April 29th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 210,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $3.56. 80,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,753. Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $3.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.99.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.077 per share. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st.
Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund Company Profile
Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of North America. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy, natural resources, and basic materials industries.
