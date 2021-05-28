GoldFund Hits Market Capitalization of $454,891.48 (GFUN)

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. GoldFund has a market cap of $454,891.48 and $1,222.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoldFund coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GoldFund has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00008543 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004139 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00010496 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000177 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 69.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000212 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000042 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 42.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000935 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GoldFund Profile

GFUN is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 1,998,656,900 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. The official website for GoldFund is www.goldfund.io . GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @YGoldfund and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

Buying and Selling GoldFund

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldFund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

