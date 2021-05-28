Yellow Road (ROAD) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $42,312.00

Yellow Road (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. One Yellow Road coin can currently be bought for $1.61 or 0.00004438 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Yellow Road has traded down 40.2% against the dollar. Yellow Road has a total market cap of $1.62 million and $42,312.00 worth of Yellow Road was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002765 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00060295 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $116.54 or 0.00322194 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.97 or 0.00187900 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004149 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.12 or 0.00813119 BTC.

Yellow Road Profile

Yellow Road’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,009,091 coins. Yellow Road’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

