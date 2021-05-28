Unifty Price Tops $33.48 on Exchanges (NIF)

Unifty (CURRENCY:NIF) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 28th. Unifty has a market capitalization of $34.50 million and approximately $3.21 million worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Unifty has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Unifty coin can currently be purchased for $33.48 or 0.00092566 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002765 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00060295 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $116.54 or 0.00322194 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.97 or 0.00187900 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004149 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.12 or 0.00813119 BTC.

Unifty Coin Profile

Unifty was first traded on November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,030,311 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

Unifty Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unifty should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unifty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

