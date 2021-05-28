Unitrade (TRADE) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.03 Million

Unitrade (CURRENCY:TRADE) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. Unitrade has a market cap of $8.90 million and $2.03 million worth of Unitrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Unitrade has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Unitrade coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000866 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.85 or 0.00079770 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005063 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002764 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00018901 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $328.35 or 0.00907748 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,342.86 or 0.09241568 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.09 or 0.00091491 BTC.

About Unitrade

Unitrade (CRYPTO:TRADE) is a coin. It launched on July 27th, 2020. Unitrade’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,420,622 coins. Unitrade’s official Twitter account is @UniTradeApp

According to CryptoCompare, “UniTrade is a decentralized trading platform built on top of Uniswap liquidity pools. UniTrade introduces a variety of advanced functionality on top of the existing Uniswap experience, including placing buy and sell orders, viewing market order books, setting recurring buys and sells, and accessing liquidity management tools for Uniswap liquidity pools. TRADE is the native token of UniTrade and acts as a platform token for paying fees. Deposit TRADE now and get ready for trading to begin. “

Buying and Selling Unitrade

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unitrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unitrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unitrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

