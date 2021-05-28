BLink Price Hits $0.0416 on Major Exchanges (BLINK)

BLink (CURRENCY:BLINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. BLink has a market capitalization of $7.67 million and approximately $2,273.00 worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BLink has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. One BLink coin can currently be bought for about $0.0416 or 0.00000115 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00080026 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005102 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002754 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00019060 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $330.29 or 0.00909589 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,351.71 or 0.09230345 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.14 or 0.00091259 BTC.

BLink Coin Profile

BLink is a coin. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 184,346,235 coins. BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BLink is winkfoundation.medium.com . The official website for BLink is blink.wink.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockmason is a world-class developer of blockchain technology, focused on building the foundational base-layer frameworks that support the blockchain revolution. Its first product, the Credit Protocol, is designed to provide a standardized, secure and reliable means for recording and storing mutually-confirmed debt or credit obligations on the blockchain. Lndr, one of the first mobile dApps, leverages the blockchain to allow friends to quickly split bills or record and settle casual debts and IOUs. “

BLink Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

