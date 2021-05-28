Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Short Interest Down 79.4% in May

Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 79.4% from the April 29th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:NDEKY traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.35. 7,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,442. Nitto Denko has a one year low of $26.16 and a one year high of $49.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.93.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NDEKY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Nitto Denko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nitto Denko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan and internationally. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials/NVH related products, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.

