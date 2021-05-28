Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Short Interest Down 79.4% in May

Posted by on May 28th, 2021

Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 79.4% from the April 29th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:NDEKY traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.35. 7,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,442. Nitto Denko has a one year low of $26.16 and a one year high of $49.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.93.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NDEKY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Nitto Denko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nitto Denko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

About Nitto Denko

Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan and internationally. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials/NVH related products, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.

