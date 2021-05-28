Natixis S.A. (OTCMKTS:NTXFY) Short Interest Down 73.3% in May

Natixis S.A. (OTCMKTS:NTXFY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 73.3% from the April 29th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NTXFY. Societe Generale raised shares of Natixis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Natixis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

OTCMKTS NTXFY remained flat at $$47.51 during trading on Friday. 150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 805. Natixis has a 1-year low of $21.69 and a 1-year high of $50.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.29.

Natixis SA provides asset and wealth management, corporate and investment banking, insurance, and payment services primarily in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers wealth management, asset management, and savings and retirement services. It also provides corporate and investment banking services, such as investment banking, and merger and acquisition; capital market, structured and cinema financing; trade finance; and treasury services.

