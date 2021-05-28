Pigeoncoin Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. In the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Pigeoncoin has a market capitalization of $2.09 million and $19,674.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00007591 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000098 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000353 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000087 BTC.

888tron (888) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001276 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Coin Profile

Pigeoncoin (PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

