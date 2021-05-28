More Coin (MORE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $112,810.13

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded down 15.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 28th. One More Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0564 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, More Coin has traded 31.5% lower against the US dollar. More Coin has a market cap of $112,810.13 and $3,080.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00080026 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005102 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002754 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00019060 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $330.29 or 0.00909589 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,351.71 or 0.09230345 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.14 or 0.00091259 BTC.

More Coin Profile

More Coin (MORE) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin . The official website for More Coin is www.mre.live

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

Buying and Selling More Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire More Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy More Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

