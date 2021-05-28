salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33, RTT News reports. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:CRM traded up $12.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $238.10. The company had a trading volume of 17,617,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,812,431. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $225.40 and a 200 day moving average of $226.78. The company has a market cap of $219.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.24, a P/E/G ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com has a 1 year low of $167.00 and a 1 year high of $284.50.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.23, for a total value of $929,789.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,016,092.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,826,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 185,435 shares of company stock valued at $41,978,975. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Macquarie boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.94.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.