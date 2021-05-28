Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.47 EPS

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share.

COST stock traded down $9.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $378.27. 4,649,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,682,833. The company has a market capitalization of $167.40 billion, a PE ratio of 38.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $293.84 and a twelve month high of $393.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $375.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $362.96.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COST. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.17.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.