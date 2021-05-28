Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Short Interest Up 115.5% in May

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 19,480,000 shares, a growth of 115.5% from the April 29th total of 9,040,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Shares of Enbridge stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $38.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,132,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,709,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.59. Enbridge has a 1 year low of $26.97 and a 1 year high of $40.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.01. The company has a market capitalization of $77.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.87.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.6778 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 144.20%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ENB shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Enbridge from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Argus lifted their price target on Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 448,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,523,000 after buying an additional 68,519 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 8,062 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 1,092.4% in the 1st quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 12,060 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 3,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.04% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

