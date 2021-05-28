Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCRBF) Short Interest Update

Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCRBF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 122.7% from the April 29th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 49.0 days.

Shares of NCRBF remained flat at $$42.80 during mid-day trading on Friday. Nippon Carbon has a 52-week low of $38.40 and a 52-week high of $42.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.42 and its 200 day moving average is $36.17.

Nippon Carbon Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon products in Japan. It offers carbon fiber products, including molded heat insulating materials for high temperature furnaces; CARBORON, a soft felt used in a range of heat insulators for high temperature furnaces; C/C Composite, a lightweight carbon material used in heat resistant composite structural members, high temperature furnace materials, trays, jigs, etc.; and CARBEST, a carbon fiber packing material.

