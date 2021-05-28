Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) Short Interest Update

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the April 29th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS PEMIF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.98. The company had a trading volume of 25,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,638. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.95. Pure Energy Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $2.07.
Pure Energy Minerals Company Profile
