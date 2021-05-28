Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) Short Interest Update

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the April 29th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PEMIF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.98. The company had a trading volume of 25,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,638. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.95. Pure Energy Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $2.07.

Pure Energy Minerals Company Profile

Pure Energy Minerals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its primary project is the Clayton Valley lithium brine project that includes 1,085 lithium placer claims covering an area of approximately 10,600 hectares located in Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada.

