Vivid Coin (VIVID) Hits Market Cap of $19,033.24

Vivid Coin (CURRENCY:VIVID) traded up 102.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. During the last seven days, Vivid Coin has traded up 104.2% against the US dollar. One Vivid Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Vivid Coin has a market capitalization of $19,033.24 and approximately $56.00 worth of Vivid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vivid Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002757 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00060229 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.43 or 0.00329152 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.43 or 0.00188596 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004125 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.18 or 0.00819066 BTC.

Vivid Coin Profile

Vivid Coin’s total supply is 7,910,746 coins and its circulating supply is 7,697,539 coins. Vivid Coin’s official message board is vividcoin.app/index.php/category/media . The Reddit community for Vivid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/vividtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Vivid Coin is vividcoin.app . Vivid Coin’s official Twitter account is @vividplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vivid AR Portfolio is a 2D and 3D Augmented Reality Cryptocurrency Portfolio management platform.In future updates, the user's will be able to store their Vivid Coins, publish trading focused content in the News Feed, and vote on their favorite content using their stored Coins. “

Buying and Selling Vivid Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vivid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vivid Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vivid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vivid Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vivid Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.