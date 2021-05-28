PRIA Market Cap Hits $575,598.43 (PRIA)

PRIA (CURRENCY:PRIA) traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 28th. During the last seven days, PRIA has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar. PRIA has a market capitalization of $575,598.43 and $3,441.00 worth of PRIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PRIA coin can now be bought for about $8.30 or 0.00022873 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00080677 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005139 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002756 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00019057 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $332.90 or 0.00917497 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,357.59 or 0.09253875 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.19 or 0.00091472 BTC.

PRIA Profile

PRIA is a coin. PRIA’s official Twitter account is @defi_labs_ . The official website for PRIA is pria.eth.link

According to CryptoCompare, “PRIA is an ERC20 token that is exploring beyond the concepts of hyper-deflation. As such, PRIA follows an unprecedented ultra-deflationary monetary policy that is fully automated. Macro contractions and expansions are fully dictated by the smart contract and trading volume. This monetary policy seeks to create an environment where inflation arbitrage is made accessible to all market participants. “

Buying and Selling PRIA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PRIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

