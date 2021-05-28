Short Interest in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Grows By 131.1%

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 27,920,000 shares, a growth of 131.1% from the April 29th total of 12,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,530,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,100,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $542,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718,151 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,819,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,327,000 after acquiring an additional 673,168 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 278.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 907,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,078,000 after acquiring an additional 667,700 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,368,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,017,000 after acquiring an additional 555,403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LXP traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $12.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,374,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,028,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.60. Lexington Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $12.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.06.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $92.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.68 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 60.26% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.58%.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

