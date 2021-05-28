Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) Short Interest Up 117.1% in May

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 52,100 shares, an increase of 117.1% from the April 29th total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.33. 58,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,939. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.43. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $13.13 and a 1 year high of $15.35.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 131,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Matisse Capital grew its position in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 56,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 701,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,084,000 after purchasing an additional 17,958 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

