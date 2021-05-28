Reinvent Technology Partners (NYSE:RTP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Reinvent Technology Partners (NYSE:RTP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, an increase of 117.5% from the April 29th total of 1,030,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:RTP remained flat at $$9.95 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 638,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,092. Reinvent Technology Partners has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $17.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.97.

Get Reinvent Technology Partners alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners in the first quarter worth about $42,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

Reinvent Technology Partners does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the technology sectors.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Reinvent Technology Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinvent Technology Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.