Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $60.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.65) EPS. Domo’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of DOMO traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 766,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,237. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.38. Domo has a twelve month low of $24.15 and a twelve month high of $79.00. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.93 and a beta of 2.96.

DOMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen upped their target price on Domo from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Domo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Domo from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Domo from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised Domo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Domo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.14.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

