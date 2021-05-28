Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The firm had revenue of $452.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock traded up $6.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,546,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,011. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.33. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a twelve month low of $75.75 and a twelve month high of $123.52. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.23.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OLLI shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.94.

In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 3,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $295,463.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,841.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 1,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $132,707.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,646.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,291 shares of company stock valued at $1,054,265. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

See Also: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.