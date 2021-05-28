Neutron Market Cap Reaches $174,824.57 (NTRN)

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 28th. In the last seven days, Neutron has traded down 15.2% against the dollar. One Neutron coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Neutron has a market capitalization of $174,824.57 and approximately $1.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000097 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000016 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00014185 BTC.

About Neutron

Neutron is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2016. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutron’s official website is www.neutroncoin.com . The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutron is an SHA-256d crypto currency with a 79 second block time target and a 5 hour proof of stake maturity with a varying interest reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Neutron Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neutron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

