The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.280-0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $64.50 million-$66.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $64.09 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HCKT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Hackett Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of The Hackett Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of The Hackett Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.50.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

Shares of HCKT stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,693. The company has a market capitalization of $536.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.66. The Hackett Group has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $18.94.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $63.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.63 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 10.15%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hackett Group will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.24%.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.