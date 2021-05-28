Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.810-0.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.88 billion-$13.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.82 billion.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSCO. Wolfe Research raised Cisco Systems from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. MKM Partners started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a buy rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.85.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.90. 14,848,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,528,092. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cisco Systems has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $54.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.92.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $204,851.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,682,877. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $402,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,395 shares of company stock valued at $1,970,410. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

