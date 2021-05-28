Sentivate (SNTVT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $598,653.00

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded down 17.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 28th. During the last week, Sentivate has traded down 23.4% against the US dollar. Sentivate has a market capitalization of $38.98 million and $598,653.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentivate coin can currently be purchased for $0.0110 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00080661 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00005199 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002756 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00018998 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $331.87 or 0.00914601 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,351.48 or 0.09236309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.11 or 0.00091255 BTC.

Sentivate (SNTVT) is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,550,267,428 coins. Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sentivate is sentivate.com . The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentivate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentivate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

