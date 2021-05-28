H-CYTE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCYT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

H-CYTE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCYT) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 86.2% from the April 29th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS HCYT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 330,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,630. H-CYTE has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.05.
About H-CYTE
