H-CYTE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCYT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

H-CYTE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCYT) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 86.2% from the April 29th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS HCYT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 330,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,630. H-CYTE has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.05.

About H-CYTE

H-CYTE, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers various treatments for patients with chronic respiratory and pulmonary disorders. The company develops and implements treatment options in autologous cellular therapy to treat chronic lung disorders. It has a product supply agreement with Rion, LLC to develop and distribute biologics for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

