XMON (XMON) Trading Up 7.5% This Week

XMON (CURRENCY:XMON) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. One XMON coin can currently be bought for $803.35 or 0.02213950 BTC on major exchanges. XMON has a total market cap of $1.20 million and $12,861.00 worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, XMON has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002757 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00060873 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $118.60 or 0.00326856 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.25 or 0.00188097 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004134 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $298.79 or 0.00823432 BTC.

XMON Coin Profile

XMON’s genesis date was November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

XMON Coin Trading

