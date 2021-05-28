Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.150-6.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.30 billion-$7.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.09 billion.Electronic Arts also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to 0.550-0.550 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EA. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $157.81.

Electronic Arts stock remained flat at $$142.93 during trading hours on Friday. 1,330,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,615,184. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.98, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Electronic Arts has a 52-week low of $110.15 and a 52-week high of $150.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.19 and its 200-day moving average is $137.23.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total value of $107,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.42, for a total transaction of $129,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 14,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,923,181.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,557 shares of company stock worth $4,835,962 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

