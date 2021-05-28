Electronic Sensor Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESNR) Short Interest Down 87.0% in May

Electronic Sensor Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESNR) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 87.0% from the April 29th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 430,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ESNR remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 50,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,161. Electronic Sensor Technology has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01.

Electronic Sensor Technology Company Profile

Electronic Sensor Technology, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic devices used for vapor analysis. The company offers zNose, an electronic nose designed for various industry applications, which can detect odors and chemical vapors produced by explosives, chemicals, and biological weapons, as well as used for identifying hazardous industrial materials, improvised explosives, and flammable materials.

