Future Farm Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:FFRMF) Short Interest Update

Future Farm Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:FFRMF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 89.1% from the April 29th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 450,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Future Farm Technologies stock remained flat at $$0.05 during trading on Friday. 53,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,585. Future Farm Technologies has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average is $0.06.
About Future Farm Technologies
See Also: Pattern Day Trader
Receive News & Ratings for Future Farm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future Farm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.