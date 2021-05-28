Future Farm Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:FFRMF) Short Interest Update

Future Farm Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:FFRMF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 89.1% from the April 29th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 450,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Future Farm Technologies stock remained flat at $$0.05 during trading on Friday. 53,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,585. Future Farm Technologies has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average is $0.06.

About Future Farm Technologies

Future Farm Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in indoor plant growth technology; and production of wholesale and retail cannabis products in North America. The company manufactures and distributes LED lighting bulbs, fixtures, lamps, retrofits, and other products for the commercial and residential applications through its Website, LEDCanada.com; and packaging for LED light engine through COBGrowlights.com.

