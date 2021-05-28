CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $1.16, Fidelity Earnings reports. CNFinance had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 6.01%.

Shares of CNF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.30. 3,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,844. CNFinance has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $4.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 374.80 and a current ratio of 374.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.29 million, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNFinance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

CNFinance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners; and loan lending agency services for financial institutions. The company also provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property.

