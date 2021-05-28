Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $393.89 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $390.14 million.

Shares of MEG traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.14. The stock had a trading volume of 87,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,115. Montrose Environmental Group has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $59.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.02.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $133.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.93 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a positive return on equity of 17.90% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. As a group, research analysts expect that Montrose Environmental Group will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on MEG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an equal weight rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.87.

In other news, Director J Thomas Presby sold 18,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $968,657.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,320.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vijay Manthripragada sold 177,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $8,329,136.40. In the last three months, insiders sold 268,787 shares of company stock worth $12,459,059. 16.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

