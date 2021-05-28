AIOZ Network 1-Day Volume Tops $596,074.00 (AIOZ)

AIOZ Network (CURRENCY:AIOZ) traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 28th. During the last seven days, AIOZ Network has traded down 17.2% against the US dollar. One AIOZ Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000922 BTC on popular exchanges. AIOZ Network has a total market cap of $21.11 million and approximately $596,074.00 worth of AIOZ Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00079864 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005151 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002781 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00018816 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $327.13 or 0.00909743 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,301.37 or 0.09181035 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.74 or 0.00091048 BTC.

AIOZ Network Coin Profile

AIOZ is a coin. AIOZ Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,662,184 coins. AIOZ Network’s official Twitter account is @AIOZNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “AIOZ Network is a distributed CDN built on our very own Blockchain. On AIOZ Network, users share redundant memory, storage and bandwidth resources to create a vast CDN capable of powering streaming platforms anywhere in the world. It aims to change the way the world streams videos. To better understand this, imagine that you're watching a video on your phone. Today that video streams from a content delivery network (CDN). A CDN is a system of servers in various locations storing and delivering content to viewers and their devices – like a video you watch on your phone. AIOZ Network creates a distributed content delivery network (dCDN) and represents a major shift in the way the world streams video. On a dCDN, a video comes from one of many Nodes – a regular person paid to store and deliver content from their device with the help of an app. The app harnesses the device's unused resources such as extra computing power, bandwidth, and storage. “

AIOZ Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AIOZ Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AIOZ Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AIOZ Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

