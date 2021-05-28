CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $71 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $71.14 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on CuriosityStream in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised CuriosityStream from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. DA Davidson started coverage on CuriosityStream in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital decreased their target price on CuriosityStream from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their target price on CuriosityStream from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CuriosityStream presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.63.

Get CuriosityStream alerts:

CURI stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.30. The company had a trading volume of 503,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,024. The company has a market capitalization of $670.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.17. CuriosityStream has a fifty-two week low of $7.44 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.11). Sell-side analysts predict that CuriosityStream will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

About CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for CuriosityStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CuriosityStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.