Zacks: Analysts Expect Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) to report earnings of $0.89 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tetra Tech’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the lowest is $0.86. Tetra Tech reported earnings of $0.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Tetra Tech will report full-year earnings of $3.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $3.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tetra Tech.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $599.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.72 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TTEK shares. Vertical Research started coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Tetra Tech from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.14.

Shares of TTEK stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $119.47. 282,912 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,474. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.81. Tetra Tech has a 12-month low of $71.70 and a 12-month high of $144.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 24.54%.

In related news, President Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 13,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.81, for a total transaction of $1,598,826.17. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 69,436 shares in the company, valued at $8,249,691.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 227,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,896,000 after purchasing an additional 35,967 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,167,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

