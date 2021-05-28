Orient Walt Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $622,187.00 (HTDF)

Orient Walt (CURRENCY:HTDF) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 28th. One Orient Walt coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0678 or 0.00000188 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Orient Walt has a total market cap of $6.30 million and approximately $622,187.00 worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Orient Walt has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Orient Walt

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,944,196 coins. Orient Walt’s official Twitter account is @htdfwalt and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Orient Walt is www.orientwalt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Since the foundation, Orient Walt (HTDF) was a public chain open to the world. With blockchain technology as the core, it integrates application scenarios in many aspects and from multiple perspectives, uses the characteristics of blockchain technology to solve the problems which could not be solved in traditional networks?Orient Walt (HTDF) brings forward unique comprehensive solutions through the analysis on the existing problems of blockchain, and solves a concrete problems such as difficult implementation in the era of blockchain based on the governance mechanisms like POS+PBFT mixed consensus mechanism, chain group cross-chain technology, new intelligent contract, identity certification, etc., as well as diversified mining technologies. “

Orient Walt Coin Trading

