Head to Head Comparison: Lucira Health (LHDX) and Its Peers

Lucira Health (NASDAQ: LHDX) is one of 36 public companies in the “Diagnostic substances” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Lucira Health to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Lucira Health and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lucira Health 1 1 1 0 2.00 Lucira Health Competitors 176 663 1085 34 2.50

Lucira Health presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 82.19%. As a group, “Diagnostic substances” companies have a potential upside of 4.64%. Given Lucira Health’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Lucira Health is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Lucira Health and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lucira Health N/A N/A N/A Lucira Health Competitors -3,099.44% -696.75% -183.84%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.1% of Lucira Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.9% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.5% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lucira Health and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lucira Health $270,000.00 -$37.35 million -0.32 Lucira Health Competitors $405.90 million $35.95 million -54.34

Lucira Health’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Lucira Health. Lucira Health is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Lucira Health rivals beat Lucira Health on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Lucira Health

Lucira Health, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits. It has a patent license agreement with Eiken Chemical Co., Ltd.; technical services agreement with Jabil, Inc.; and manufacturing services agreement with Jabil MSA. The company was formerly known as DiAssess Inc. and changed its name to Lucira Health, Inc. in January 2020. Lucira Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

