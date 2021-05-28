Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) Short Interest Down 69.9% in May

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 69.9% from the April 29th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.88. The stock had a trading volume of 16,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,277. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $20.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.85.

Get Tortoise Energy Independence Fund alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 17,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 32,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $623,000.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.

Read More: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Energy Independence Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.