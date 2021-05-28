LondonMetric Property Plc (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) Short Interest Update

LondonMetric Property Plc (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the April 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

LNSPF has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded LondonMetric Property from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS LNSPF remained flat at $$3.32 during trading on Friday. LondonMetric Property has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $3.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.93.

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

