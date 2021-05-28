NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) Short Interest Update

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the April 29th total of 9,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 44,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In related news, Director Catherine D. Wood purchased 3,000 shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.56 per share, for a total transaction of $55,680.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,257.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Get NexPoint Real Estate Finance alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. 39.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NREF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a report on Thursday.

NREF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.03. 22,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,255. The company has a market cap of $105.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.45. The company has a quick ratio of 889.18, a current ratio of 889.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 52 week low of $13.13 and a 52 week high of $21.48.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. NexPoint Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 112.18% and a return on equity of 15.38%. Analysts forecast that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.49%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.38%.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.