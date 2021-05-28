FlypMe (FYP) Reaches Market Cap of $495,905.03

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. One FlypMe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0281 or 0.00000078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FlypMe has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. FlypMe has a total market cap of $495,905.03 and approximately $1,434.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00079632 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005147 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00018659 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.26 or 0.00904231 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,296.18 or 0.09191857 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.58 or 0.00090856 BTC.

FlypMe Profile

FYP is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 coins and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 coins. The official website for FlypMe is flyp.me . The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FlypMe is a crypto-to-crypto exchange. FYP is an ERC20 token created by FlypMe. 50% of the net profits generated by FlypMe exchange will be distributed to FYP token owners in proportion to the number of tokens held. Owning FYP Tokens will enable the contributors to also participate in the policy-making of FlypMe including proposing new features and voting for key decisions. “

Buying and Selling FlypMe

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlypMe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FlypMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

